Lord Huron, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2015

OnStrange Trails, Lord Huron's most recent album,songwriter and bandleader Ben Schneider's cinematic storytelling never strays far from the grave. Even the album's most gloriously foot-stomping tracks are overlaid with apocalyptic portents and tales whose heroes have brushes with death. Yet the Los Angeles band's Newport Folk set was jubilant and loud, with thumping kick drum grounding lively, rolling arrangements and electronic fuzz juxtaposed against ringing Appalachian-style harmonies.

"I had a vision tonight that the world was ending," Schneider sang almost gleefully on the chugging "Until the Night Turns," defying that impending destruction throughout the concert by playing with such gusto that at one point his harmonica holder went flying off his neck. If the end is nigh, Lord Huron seemed to say, at least we've got rock 'n' roll.

LANGUAGE ADVISORY: This recording contains profanity.

Set List

"Love Like Ghosts"

"Until the Night Turns"

"Dead Man's Hand"

"Lonesome Dreams"

"She Lit a Fire"

"Hurricane (Johnnie's Theme)"

"Meet Me in the Woods"

"The World Ender"

"Fool for Love"

"The Stranger"

"Ends of the Earth"

"Time to Run"

Credits

Audio: Joshua Rogosin, Suraya Mohamed and Monique Mizrahi; Photography: Adam Kissick.

