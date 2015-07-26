Dreams Do Come True: Sufjan Stevens At Newport Folk
Sufjan Stevens told the Newport Folk Festival crowd that this was his dream come true. What he never would have imagined in his wildest of dreams was that his performance was to follow a surprise performance from James Taylor. He was humbled to play after "Sweet Baby James," but honestly, his songs carry a power similar to that of Taylor's for a new generation of folk music fans.
Stevens opened with "Should Have Known Better," unfolding the tale of his mom's abandonment at age 3 and taking us on a powerful journey of life, loss and understanding. Other songs from that album, Carrie and Lowell, were performed on ukulele and electronics with a stunning and tasteful backing band.
His set ended on an upbeat note with songs fromIllinois, including "Chicago," with an audience both very young and somewhat old, singing in unison and reawakening to the idea that "all things grow."
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.