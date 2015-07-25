Bringing The World Home To You

The Tallest Man On Earth, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2015

By Rachel Horn
Published July 25, 2015 at 10:28 PM EDT
1 of 6  — Kristian Matsson, a.k.a. The Tallest Man On Earth, performed Friday at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival.
Kristian Matsson, a.k.a. The Tallest Man On Earth, performed Friday at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival.
Even when playing to a crowd of thousands at the Newport Folk Festival, Kristian Matsson formed an intense, intimate connection with his audience. During his overcast Friday set, the Swedish songwriter who performs as The Tallest Man On Earth drew listeners in with a combination of highly personal lyrics and irresistibly rollicking guitar. ("I guess I write a lot of songs about breaking up, but sometimes you have to dance through your break-up," he remarked before stomping through "Darkness of the Dream" from his latest album, Dark Bird Is Home.) When a few bright rays peeked through the clouds midway through his set, it was hard not to imagine that Matsson had summoned the sunshine back.

Set List

  • "Fields of our Home"

  • "Slow Dance"

  • "1904"

  • "Revelation Blues"

  • "Darkness of the Dream"

  • "Love is All"

  • "The Gardner"

  • "A Lions Heart"

  • "Sagres"

  • "The Wild Hunt"

  • "The Dreamer"

  • "Dark Bird Is Home"

  • "Like The Wheel"

    Audio: Joshua Rogosin, Suraya Mohamed and Monique Mizrahi; Photography: Adam Kissick.

