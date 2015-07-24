Live This Weekend: Stream Concerts From The Newport Folk Festival

UPDATE: The Newport Folk Festival has wrapped up until next year. Follow NPR Music on Facebook and Twitter and you'll be alerted when we publish select sets from the festival this week.

NPR Music went to the Newport Folk Festival this weekend to record sets from Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell, The Lone Bellow, Lord Huron, Luluc and more. We'll publish the recordings early next week. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for live updates, photos and videos from the grounds.

And while you're doing that, you can listen to a live broadcast of the festival courtesy of Tunein. Each day this weekend, Tunein will feature live music from 11 a.m. until around 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast schedule is below.

FRIDAY

(all times eastern)

11 a.m.: Haunt The House

12:25 p.m.: Bahamas

2:30 p.m.:The Lone Bellow (Click here to listen to the entire set)

3:15 p.m.: Calexico

4 p.m.: The Tallest Man On Earth (Click here to listen to the entire set)

5:05 p.m.: Heartless Bastards

5:50 p.m.: Watkins Family Hour

---

SATURDAY

(all times eastern)

11 a.m.: The Suffers

11:30 a.m.: Andy Shauf

12:10 p.m.: The Barr Brothers

1:40 p.m.: Langhorne Slim

2:55 p.m.: Courtney Barnett

3:50 p.m.: James Taylor

5 p.m.: Jose Gonzalez

6 p.m.: Brandi Carlile

6:40 p.m.: The Decemberists

---

SUNDAY

(all times eastern)

11 a.m.: Christopher Paul Stelling

12:15 p.m.: Brian Fallon

1:15 p.m.: Rodrigro Amarante

1:40 p.m.: Nathaniel Ratelief & The Night Sweats

2:30 p.m.: Field Report

4:05 p.m.: Laura Marling

5:30 p.m.: Shakey Graves

