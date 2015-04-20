Jessie Ware: Tiny Desk Concert

Young, soulful English singer Jessie Ware has a powerful voice, but it's used with grace. Her singing brings warmth to electronic music and swoon to her own pop, so it's no surprise that her visit to the Tiny Desk was filled with casual poise and spontaneity.

Ware's dramatic nightclub shows are fleshed out with a full band, but here she's able to convey all that emotion with just a guitarist (Joe Newman) and that voice. To add to the casual flair of the day, Jesse Boykins III — the opening act on a tour which brought her through Washington, D.C. — came to watch the Tiny Desk, and Ware asked him to sing with her, unrehearsed. That confident ambition seeps right through the screen in this performance.

Set List

"Say You Love Me"

"Wildest Moments"

"Champagne Kisses"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Carlos Waters; photo by Carlos Waters/NPR

