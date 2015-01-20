Bringing The World Home To You

Rubblebucket: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 20, 2015 at 3:18 PM EST

Before Rubblebucket played its Tiny Desk Concert, its members asked if they could bring a confetti cannon. And, though I said no — dear coworkers, I really do care about you — the band still brought a fun mix of brass and brash to the Tiny Desk.

At the front of this band is Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth; she sings clever words, straps a tambourine to her foot and plays the flute, while he plays trumpet, flute and more. I really like this band and its attitude — party-friendly but with a serious side, perhaps informed by Traver's recent battle with cancer — which comes through nicely on Rubblebucket's new album, Survival Sounds.So set aside a few minutes to take this little carousel ride, courtesy of a band like few others.

Set List

  • "Carousel Ride"

  • "On The Ground"

  • "Sound Of Erasing"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Maggie Starbard, Susan Hale Thomas; Assistant Producer: Susannah Whittle; photo by Susan Hale Thomas/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
