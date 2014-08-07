Tweedy And Son Take To The Tunnels, Friends In Tow

As its name suggests, Tweedy is a new band featuring Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and his 18-year-old son and drummer Spencer. Tweedy recently recorded an album together, out Sept. 23, titled Sukierae. (It's pronounced sue-key-ray.)

At the Newport Folk Festival a couple weeks ago, Tweedy and some of the players on that 20-song record — including Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig from Lucius — were at Fort Adams State Park to perform. We asked them to come backstage, into the tunnels under the fort, to get out of the rain and play one of the songs from Sukierae.

Spencer Tweedy's drums are made from found trash and objects lying around the fort, including a cardboard box and some boxes of gum. Still, magic happened.

Hear the studio version of "High As Hello" here.

Set List

"High As Hello"

