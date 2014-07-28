Bringing The World Home To You

Nickel Creek, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2014 at 11:55 AM EDT
Chris Thile and Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek perform at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
Nickel Creek's Sara Watkins, Sean Watkins and Chris Thile started out as child prodigies, then built their band into a Grammy-winning commercial force. At the height of their success, though, the three decided to break up and pursue other projects — albeit temporarily, as the title of 2007's "Farewell (For Now) Tour" suggested.

The hiatus led Thile to form the successful progressive-bluegrass band Punch Brothers, record and tour with Yo-Yo Ma and Edgar Meyer, and get named a MacArthur Fellow. Sean Watkins worked in several supergroup configurations, one with Switchfoot's Jon Foreman (Fiction Family) and one with a large assortment of roots-pop ringers (Works Progress Administration). Sara Watkins released a pair of terrific solo records, toured as a member of The Decemberists, and dabbled in podcasting.

Nickel Creek recently reunited to put out its first album in eight years,A Dotted Line, which naturally reflects its members' creatively ambitious recent pursuits. As with everything the band does, it blends playful lightness with remarkable musical chops.

Hear Nickel Creek perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Rest of My Life"

  • "Scotch & Chocolate"

  • "Destination"

  • "The Lighthouse's Tale"

  • "Smoothie Song"

  • "Reasons Why"

  • "21st of May"

  • "When In Rome"

  • "Anthony"

  • "Ode to a Butterfly"

  • "Hayloft"

  • "The Ledge"

  • "When You Come Back Down"

  • "Somebody More Like You"

  • "The Fox"

