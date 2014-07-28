Bringing The World Home To You

Band Of Horses, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2014 at 9:52 AM EDT
Band of Horses performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.

Cinematic sweep is hardwired into Band of Horses' sound: Ben Bridwell's voice always seems to be echoing through some canyon or other, whether the guitars are chiming to the rafters or drifting along drowsily. The group's most recent records, Infinite Arms and Mirage Rock, have tended toward the latter half of that equation, but Band of Horses remains versatile in tone, especially onstage.

Open-air festivals often bring out the group's anthemic energy — whether in plugged-in workouts or in an acoustic configuration like the one heard in Band of Horses' recent live album, Acoustic at the Ryman. Hear the band perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Friday, July 25 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "St. Augustine"

  • "Part One"

  • "Weed Party"

  • "Everything's Gonna Be Undone"

  • "The Great Salt Lake"

  • "Is There A Ghost"

  • "Laredo"

  • "No One's Gonna Love You"

  • "Islands On The Coast"

  • "The General Specific"

  • "Ode To LRC"

  • "The Funeral"

  • "Am I A Good Man?"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
