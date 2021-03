Music and song have carried the story of the Battle of Harlaw through the centuries. Fiddler Bonnie Rideout and a gathering of musicians have recorded ancient music commemorating the 600th anniversary of the battle. Travel back in time with them and music historian John Purser who tells us of this legendary conflict in the age-old struggle between war and peace.

