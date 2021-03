Hebridean tweed workers' songs, rowing songs, hiking songs, mouth music: their lyrics take a back seat to their integral rhythms, easing the work and keeping the singers going. Get into the rhythm of the song this week, with Catherine-Anne MacPhee, Ossian, Christy Moore, The Poozies, Alasdair Fraser and more.

