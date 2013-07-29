Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Dana Falconberry: Tiny Desk Concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT

Dana Falconberry's songs are gentle, almost invariably delicate, sometimes mysterious and frequently feather-light. But her music's sweet, intricate softness never stands in for strength: This is a confident songwriter, whether she's ambling through six- and seven-minute epics ("Leelanau," "Dolomite") or chirping sweetly in the bouncy "Crooked River."

The compositions on Falconberry's most recent album, last year's Leelanau, are sturdy enough to be stripped down for a space like Bob Boilen's desk at the NPR Music offices. But each benefits immeasurably from the broad assortment of lovely flourishes she re-creates here with the help of five instrument-swapping backing players. What makes Falconberry stand out in a crowded field of singer-songwriters is her music's unfailing impeccability, and this Tiny Desk Concert finds her and her crack band hitting every immaculately crafted mark.

Set List

  • "Dolomite"

  • "Crooked River"

  • "Leelanau"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius, Robin Hilton; Editor: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Demczuk, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; photo by Gabriella Demczuk/NPR

    NPR Music
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
