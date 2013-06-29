Maya Beiser: Tiny Desk Concert

Maya Beiser's Twitter handle — @CelloGoddess — says it all. She's a brilliant cellist with a stunning command of her instrument, and she's tightly tied to technology. Beiser takes the sound of her cello and runs it through loop pedals, effects and other electronics to make her instrument shimmer, drone and groove. Then there's her magnificent sense of melody.

It's not unusual to want to run in the other direction when you hear the words "experimental music," but Beiser's is an experiment that works. Time Loops,her 2012 album, is one of that year's hidden gems. To see the Israeli-born American musician perform this music alone and magnificently was enchanting; we're thrilled to capture and share this cello goddess with you.

Set List

Osvaldo Golijov: "Mariel"

Michael Harrison: "Just Ancient Loops" Mvt. 1

Credits

Producer: Bob Boilen; Editor: Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Gaby Demczuk, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Marie McGrory; photo by Marie McGrory

