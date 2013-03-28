10 Great Album Art Fake-Outs

1 of 10 — The Strokes, Comedown MachineThe Strokes are obsessed with the sounds and images of the 1970s and '80s, so it makes sense that the band's new album would look like a box of magnetic tape manufactured by RCA (conveniently, the band's label).

The Strokes, Comedown Machine

The Strokes are obsessed with the sounds and images of the 1970s and '80s, so it makes sense that the band's new album would look like a box of magnetic tape manufactured by RCA (conveniently, the band's label).