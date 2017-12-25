Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

It's A White Christmas For Some In Northeast, Midwest

By Camila Domonoske
Published December 25, 2017 at 10:40 AM EST
A fan dressed as Santa gestures in the snow during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns in Chicago on Sunday. The storm system that brought Christmas Eve snow to Chicago is now passing over the Northeast.
A winter storm system delivered Christmas Eve snow to Detroit, Chicago and other parts of the Midwest, and is now passing over the Northeast. Snow and sleet also struck some parts of the Pacific Northwest.

That means families in parts of the country woke up to a white Christmas, with corresponding joy or a touch of dread (depending, in no small part, on who has snow-shoveling duties).

And there's more to come for the states north of Pennsylvania.

In some areas, the weather has been far more picturesque than problematic, with just enough precipitation to make the treetops glisten and not much more.

As the Weather Channel notes, this Christmas Day storm won't have the same widespread impact as the blizzard that struck the Northeast after Christmas 2010, for example.

But there are blizzard-like conditions in some states, and roads are expected to become perilous in some areas.

"Heavy snow is forecast for most of northern New England where amounts may close in on a foot," the National Weather Services forecasts. "Travel across this sector of the country will likely be hazardous."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
