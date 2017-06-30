Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Germany On Same-Sex Marriage; Pioneering French Politician Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published June 30, 2017 at 9:32 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- German Lawmakers Approve Same-Sex Marriage.

-- French Politician Simone Veil, Holocaust Survivor And Abortion Pioneer, Dies At 89.

-- Florida Police Blame Tennis Star Venus Williams For Fatal Car Accident.

And here are more early headlines:

Watchdog Says Sarin Gas Killed Syrian Civilians In April. (Washington Post)

Report: Administration To Target Parents Who Illegally Send Kids To U.S. (McClatchy)

China Condemns Huge U.S. Arms Sale To Taiwan. (New York Times)

Trump, South Korean President Talk Trade, North Korea. (Reuters)

Global Cyberattack Hurts U.S., World Businesses. (Bloomberg)

Former Sen. Hutchinson Nominated As NATO Ambassador. (Texas Tribune)

Florida Power Plant Explosion Kills 2, Injures 2. (AP)

Pakistan Tanker Truck Blast Death Toll At Least 174. (AFP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman