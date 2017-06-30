Top Stories: Germany On Same-Sex Marriage; Pioneering French Politician Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- German Lawmakers Approve Same-Sex Marriage.

-- French Politician Simone Veil, Holocaust Survivor And Abortion Pioneer, Dies At 89.

-- Florida Police Blame Tennis Star Venus Williams For Fatal Car Accident.

And here are more early headlines:

Watchdog Says Sarin Gas Killed Syrian Civilians In April. (Washington Post)

Report: Administration To Target Parents Who Illegally Send Kids To U.S. (McClatchy)

China Condemns Huge U.S. Arms Sale To Taiwan. (New York Times)

Trump, South Korean President Talk Trade, North Korea. (Reuters)

Global Cyberattack Hurts U.S., World Businesses. (Bloomberg)

Former Sen. Hutchinson Nominated As NATO Ambassador. (Texas Tribune)

Florida Power Plant Explosion Kills 2, Injures 2. (AP)

Pakistan Tanker Truck Blast Death Toll At Least 174. (AFP)

