Top Stories: Peace Prize Winner Liu Released; UK's May Forms Government

By Korva Coleman
Published June 26, 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Britain's May Forms Minority Government With Backing Of Northern Irish Party.

-- China Releases Peace Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo From Prison After Cancer Diagnosis.

-- Trump Hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At The White House.

-- Party Boat Filled With Tourists Capsizes Near Medellin, Colombia.

And here are more early stories:

How The Senate Health Bill Affects Different States. (New York Times)

Federal Judge To Hear Case Of Iraqis Set To Be Deported. (WXYZ)

Pakistani Hospitals Struggle To Treat Dozens Of Burn Victims From Fire. (Reuters)

Chinese Officials Fear New Landslide At Site Of First Deadly Slide. (CNN)

Average U.S. Price For a Gallon Of Regular Gas Drops 7 Cents. (AP)

California Snow Melt Swelling Rivers, Breaching Levees. (Fresno Bee)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
