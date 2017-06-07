Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Tehran Attacks; Trump Nominates Wray For FBI Director

By Korva Coleman
Published June 7, 2017 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Christopher Wray Is Trump's Nominee To Be The New FBI Director.

-- Twin Attacks Hit Iran's Parliament And Khomeini Mausoleum; ISIS Claims Responsibility.

-- Amazon Lowers Prime Membership Rate For Low-Income Customers.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Talk Infrastructure In Cincinnati Today. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Key Officials Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee Today. (CNN)

Mont. Rep.-Elect Gianforte Seeks Extension In Assault Case Hearing. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle)

Brazilian Judges To Rule On Case That Could Topple President. (BBC)

Mexican Prison Riot Leaves 4 Dead, 6 Wounded. (Reuters)

Australia Records 26 Years Of Continuous Economic Growth. (Guardian)

Cincinnati Reds' Gennett Hits 4 Home Runs To Beat St. Louis. (SI.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
