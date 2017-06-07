Top Stories: Tehran Attacks; Trump Nominates Wray For FBI Director
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Christopher Wray Is Trump's Nominee To Be The New FBI Director.
-- Twin Attacks Hit Iran's Parliament And Khomeini Mausoleum; ISIS Claims Responsibility.
-- Amazon Lowers Prime Membership Rate For Low-Income Customers.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Talk Infrastructure In Cincinnati Today. (Cincinnati Enquirer)
Key Officials Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee Today. (CNN)
Mont. Rep.-Elect Gianforte Seeks Extension In Assault Case Hearing. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle)
Brazilian Judges To Rule On Case That Could Topple President. (BBC)
Mexican Prison Riot Leaves 4 Dead, 6 Wounded. (Reuters)
Australia Records 26 Years Of Continuous Economic Growth. (Guardian)
Cincinnati Reds' Gennett Hits 4 Home Runs To Beat St. Louis. (SI.com)
