Top Stories: Tehran Attacks; Trump Nominates Wray For FBI Director

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Christopher Wray Is Trump's Nominee To Be The New FBI Director.

-- Twin Attacks Hit Iran's Parliament And Khomeini Mausoleum; ISIS Claims Responsibility.

-- Amazon Lowers Prime Membership Rate For Low-Income Customers.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Talk Infrastructure In Cincinnati Today. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Key Officials Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee Today. (CNN)

Mont. Rep.-Elect Gianforte Seeks Extension In Assault Case Hearing. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle)

Brazilian Judges To Rule On Case That Could Topple President. (BBC)

Mexican Prison Riot Leaves 4 Dead, 6 Wounded. (Reuters)

Australia Records 26 Years Of Continuous Economic Growth. (Guardian)

Cincinnati Reds' Gennett Hits 4 Home Runs To Beat St. Louis. (SI.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.