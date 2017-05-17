Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Confederate Statue Removed; Clashes At Turkey's D.C. Embassy

By Korva Coleman
Published May 17, 2017 at 9:33 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- One More To Go: New Orleans Takes Down Civil War General's Statue.

-- Violence Breaks Out During Protest At Turkish Embassy In Washington, D.C.

-- Ivory Coast, Soldiers Reach Deal To End Days-Long Mutiny.

-- Tyrannosaurus Rex's Bite Force Measured 8,000 Pounds, Scientists Say.

-- Can You Copyright Your Dumb Joke? And How Can You Prove It's Yours?

And here are more early headlines:

Tornadoes In Wisc., Okla., Kill 2, Injure Several. (CNN)

GOP Runoff In S.C. Special Election Goes To Recount. (AP)

Haley Urges U.N. Nations To Pressure North Korea. (Bloomberg)

Okla. Jury To Deliberate In Fatal Shooting By Officer. (Tulsa World)

Study Says Hedges Can Combat Pollution Better Than Trees. (BBC)

Giant Swarm Of Bees Freaks Out London Commuters. (ITV News)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
