Confirmed: Mountain Lion Took Pescadero, Calif., Dog While Owner Slept

A trace of mountain lion DNA found mixed with dog blood confirms that's what took a Pescadero, Calif., homeowner's pet, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

As the Two-Way reported, a woman told a 911 operator that she was sleeping with her child and her 15-pound Portuguese Podengo, which began barking aggressively at about 3 a.m.

"When she looked up, she saw "a shadow of an animal" enter the room through the open French doors, take the dog from the foot of the bed and walk out, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office."

Sheriff's deputies did not find either animal, but did discover a bit of blood and turned it over to Fish and Wildlife, which tested it. The results showed it was "predominantly domestic dog, with trace amounts of mountain lion DNA, confirming a mountain lion had entered the home and taken the dog."

Miranda Leitsinger of member station KQED reports the state agency doesn't plan to take any other action.

"Wildlife sightings are not uncommon in the area around Pescadero and the Santa Cruz Mountains. CDFW has guidance on what residents can do to secure their properties and domestic pets to better coexist with mountain lions and other wildlife."

Fish and Wildlife says the law provides for the property owners to take out a permit allowing them "or an agent acting on their behalf to take the offending mountain lion. However, they opted not to receive the permit."

