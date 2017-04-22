Power Rangers Bring Mighty Morphin Delight To Kids In Hospital

Most days they're mild-mannered window washers, but earlier this week they donned the colorful tights and masks and became Power Rangers, rappelling down the side of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and thrilling the young patients.

Employees of Jenkintown Building Services started at the eighth floor and stopped along the way to interact with kids through the glass.

Company owner Marty Tuzman says his window-washing crews have played mighty characters for the children at the hospital for a number of years. "The engagement and excitement of the kids, and the interaction with the Superheroes is breathtaking," he tells NPR in an email.

"There are always powerful exchanges between the kids and the Superheros, touching hands and faces at the glass, high-fives and fist bumps at the window, and this time flexing muscles."

Not surprising then that Tuzman says "my guys vie over who will do it, and then are moved for days thereafter."

It's also not surprising that they can handle the job, given that safely washing windows while dangling that high off the ground is something of a superpower in itself.

