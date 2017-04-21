Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Paris Attack; German Bombing Linked to Money

By Korva Coleman
Published April 21, 2017 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Presidential Candidates Emphasize Security After Paris Attack.

-- Soccer Team Bus Bombing Was Part Of Stock Option Plot, German Prosecutors Say.

-- Cuba Gooding, Sr., Star Of The Main Ingredient, Dies At 72.

And here are more early headlines:

Mattis Warns Syria Against New Use Of Chemical Weapons. (Politico)

White House Budget Chief Calls For Funding Border Wall. (The Hill)

U.N. Security Council Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch. (Newsweek)

Fresh Protests In Venezuela Against Government. (Reuters)

Aid Group Says Somalia Food Crisis Is Severe. (AP)

Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars For Parking Brake Issue. (Mercury News)

A Tropical Storm Forms Weeks Before Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts. (NHC)

This Could Be A "Flying Car" In The Future. (Wired)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
