Top Stories: Nunes Steps Down As House Intel Chair; U.S. Women's Soccer Deal

-- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes To Step Aside From Russia Probe.

-- In 'Important Step', U.S. Women's Soccer Team Reaches New Labor Deal.

-- Ethics Panel Sends Case Against Alabama Governor To Prosecutors.

Baltimore Police Consent Decree Hearing Will Proceed. (Baltimore Sun)

Study Says 1 In 10 Deaths Globally Due To Smoking. (Guardian)

Colombia To Investigate Deadly Mudslide. (BBC)

Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Denies Ethnic Cleaning Charges. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Hundreds Of Migrants Rescued Wednesday In Mediterranean. (VOA)

Gambia Holds First Parliamentary Election Under New President. (Al Jazeera)

Vegas Man Charged With Possessing Weapons Of Mass Destruction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Astronaut, Senator John Glenn To Be Buried In Arlington Cemetery. (VOA)

