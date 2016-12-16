Top Stories: Aleppo Evacuation Stopped; Latest Trump Nominee

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Evacuation Of East Aleppo Brought To A Halt After One Day.

-- Trump's Pick for Ambassador To Israel: 'End The 2-State Narrative'.

-- Tickled Pink: Scientists Have Determined What A Happy Rat Looks Like.

Report Alleges U.N. Officials Gave South Sudan Rebels Arms In 2013. (Washington Post)

Winter Storm Advisories From The West To New England. ()

Heavy Rain Drenches California, Hitting Northern Part Of State. (KTLA)

Accused Gunman In D.C. Pizza Shop Is Indicted. (Washington Post)

Some Areas Of Corpus Christi Can Resume Water Use. (City of Corpus Christi)

Lawyers For Impeached South Korean President Fight Back. (Reuters)

Venezuela Bans Large Currency Bill. (Guardian)

