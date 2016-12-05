Top Stories: Trump Picks Carson For HUD: Abe To Visit Pearl Harbor

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Taps Ben Carson For Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development.

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Will Become First Japanese Leader To Visit Pearl Harbor.

-- If You're Looking For Alien Life, How Will You Know If You've Found It?

And here are more early headlines:

S.C. Shooting Suspect Wants Lawyers Back - Partially. (Post & Courier)

Tennessee Fire Death Toll Rises To 14. (AP)

Presidential Recount Starts In Mich. Today; Penn. Uncertain. (AP)

N.C. Recount May Finish Today; Gubernatorial Race Close. (News & Observer)

Impeachment Effort Proceeds Against South Korea President. (Reuters)

Armed Man Detained After Firing Near Washington, D.C. Pizzeria Linked With "Fake News". (Politico)

Earthquake With Magnitude 3.9 Shakes Northern Oklahoma. (AP)

Aleppo Girl's Popular Twitter Feed Is Deleted. (CNN)

