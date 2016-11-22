Heinz Recalls Hundreds Of Cases of Gravy Just Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Before you pass that gravy this Thanksgiving, you may want to make sure you got what you paid for.

Food giant Heinz is voluntarily recalling hundreds of cases of gravy just ahead of turkey day due to jars being possibly mislabeled.

The labeling mishap was for Heinz HomeStyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy. The jars in question were inadvertently labeled Heinz Pork Gravy and may contain milk and soy.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert via Twitter citing "undeclared milk and soy" in the HomeStyle.

Allergy Alert Issued on Mislabeled Product for Undeclared Milk and Soy in Heinz Homestyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy https://t.co/C1zUwlPMMr — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) November 21, 2016

There are concerns that the gravy could be dangerous for people with certain food allergies.

According to CBS Detroit, about 500 cases of the gravy were affected by the recall and all were distributed just in the U.S. and that have a best buy date of Dec. 28, 2017.

"There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date and no other sizes, varieties or code dates of Heinz Gravy other than lose listed below are included in the recall, according to the company."

