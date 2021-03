Top Stories: Trump And Gun Sellers; Democrats And White Working Class Voters

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Democrats Must Reconnect With White Working-Class Voters, Tanden Says.

-- With Trump Win, Gun Sellers See Win - And Loss.

And here are more early headlines:

Syrian President Sees Trump As Possible Ally Against Terror. (Guardian)

Southern Wildfires Burn, Suspected Arsonists Arrested. (AP)

World Terrorism Index Gives Mixed Report. (Reuters)

Washington, D.C. Lawmakers Pass Assisted Suicide Bill. (Washington Post)

Road Opens To Stranded New Zealand Quake Victims. (Radio New Zealand)

Olympic Leader Defends Decision To Let Russia Join Rio Games. (Irish Times)

Fliers Found On Texas College Campus Warn Against Biracial Dating. (AP)

Indian Businessman Spends $74 Million On Daughter's Wedding. (BBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.