NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Anti-Trump Protests; A Daughter Looks At Her Veteran Father

By Korva Coleman
Published November 11, 2016 at 10:29 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Anti-Trump Protest In Portland, Ore., Turns Destructive, Declared A Riot.

-- A Daughter Explores Her Father's PTSD, From Vietnam Until Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Cincinnati Jury Deliberates In Shooting Trial Of White Officer. (Cincinnati.com)

Wildfires In 3 States, Smoke In South Carolina. (CNN)

Haitian Officials Warn Of Huge Food Shortage. (BBC)

Part Of Aleppo Facing Starvation, U.N. Says. (Al Jazeera)

Turkish Governor Dies Following Attack Bombing. (Reuters)

German Consulate Attacked In Afghanistan; 1 Guard Killed. (BBC)

Millions Rush To Exchange India's Cancelled Currency Bills. (Time)

Yahoo Discloses It Had Early Knowledge Of Breach. (UPI)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
