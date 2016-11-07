Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Former Attorney General Reno Dies; China Bars Lawmakers

By Korva Coleman
Published November 7, 2016 at 9:37 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Janet Reno, First Female U.S. Attorney General Dies At 78.

-- China Steps In To Bar 2 Newly Elected Hong Kong Legislators From Office.

And here are more early headlines:

Philadelphia's Transit Strike Ending.(Philly.com)

5.0 Quake Damages Oklahoma Town. (KWTV)

L.A. Airport Shooter To Be Sentenced Today. (AP)

New World Climate Talks Open In Morocco. (France24)

Nicaraguan President Ortega Poised To Win Third Term. (VOA)

Jury Selection Continues In Alleged S.C. Church Shooter Case. (CNN)

Murder Trial Of Ex-S.C. Officer Resumes. (Post & Courier)

Emergency Declared In New Delhi Over Pollution. (Guardian)

At Least 10 Killed In New Haitian Flooding. (Reuters)

Dallas Mavericks Owner Revoks ESPN Credentials For Games. (AP)

