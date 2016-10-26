Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Presidential Campaign Winding Down; Duterte On Foreign Troops

By Korva Coleman
Published October 26, 2016 at 9:19 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Clinton And Trump: The Final Sprint. .

-- Rodrigo Duterte Says He Wants All Foreign Troops Out Of Philippines.

And here are more early headlines:

Evidence Shows More Aleppo Bombing, As Russia Claims A Halt. (Independent)

Small Fires Burn As France Tears Down Calais Migrant Camp. (BBC)

Civilians Suffer As ISIS Fights Back Against Iraqi Troops. (New York Times)

Thousands Of Webcams To Be Recalled After Huge Cyber Attack. (Reuters)

Manhunt Continues For Oklahoma Man Who Killed Relatives. (KFOR-TV)

Gambia Joins Countries Leaving International Criminal Court. (VOA)

One Young Scientist Of The Year Is 13-Year-Old Ohio Girl. (Business Insider)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
