PHOTOS: Finalists For The 2016 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The 2016 finalists for the second annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, and they are predictably delightful.

A grinning owl. A fish slapping a bear in the face. An unfortunate interaction between a buffalo and a bird. At least two eagles with very little dignity. Click through the slideshow for a selection of the finalists.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were established last year by a wildlife conservation organization. The group's website says it is "a photography competition that was light-hearted, upbeat, possibly unpretentious and mainly about wildlife doing funny things."

There are 18 rules and guidelines for entrants into the competition, which judges both the technical excellence of images and the hilarity of the accompanying caption (so make sure to read the captions in the slideshow).

Rule No. 6 for entrants begins, "You must have taken the picture yourself within the last 99 years."

Rule No. 8 limits the photos to wildlife, so no "pets, domestic, farm or captive animals."

And Rule No. 9 bans any major digital alterations, so the images haven't been Photoshopped to look funny.

The winners are expected to be announced next month. You can see all the finalists here, and last year's winners — including this blissful seal — right here.

