NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Colombian Peace Pact; DeVry University Settlement

By Korva Coleman
Published October 14, 2016 at 9:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Colombian President Extends Cease-Fire With FARC In Bid To Save Peace Deal.

-- DeVry University Agrees To Stop Ads Touting Grads' Job Success Without Proof.

And here are more early headlines:

North Carolina Flooding Death Toll Climbs Again. (ABC)

Near Hurricane Strength Storms To Hit Pacific Northwest. (CNN)

Nigeria's First Lady May Not Support Her Husband Politically. (BBC)

Samsung To Pay Some $3 Billion For Faulty Smartphones. (CNET)

Airlines Add Fire Suppression Bags For Hot Phones In Flight. (AP)

World Climate Summit In Rwanda On Greenhouse Gases. (BBC)

Drones To Deliver Emergency Blood Supplies In Rwanda. (New Scientist)

Psychological Association Sharing Tips To Deal With Campaign. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
