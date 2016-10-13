Top Stories: Dylan Wins Nobel Literature Prize; Thai King Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bob Dylan, Titan Of American Music, Wins 2016 Nobel Prize In Literature.

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, World's Longest-Reigning Monarch, Has Died.

-- U.S. Carries Out Strikes Against Yemen's Rebels.

-- Wells Fargo, Samsung And Volkswagen: Can A Good Name Be Restored?

And here are more early headlines:

Eastern North Carolina Still Faces Danger From Flooding. (AP)

Category 4 Hurricane Nicole Aims At Bermuda. ()

Kerry, Lavrov To Meet Over Syrian War. (Reuters)

Duke Energy Says Ash Pond Wall Breached In N.C. Following Rain. (Charlotte Observer)

Two Boston Police Shot And Badly Wounded, Suspect Dead. (Boston Herald)

Deadly Violence In Myanmar Between Troops And Minorities. (Deutsche Welle)

U.N. Poised To Name Former Portuguese P.M. As Secretary General. (UN News Centre)

