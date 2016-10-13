Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Dylan Wins Nobel Literature Prize; Thai King Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published October 13, 2016 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bob Dylan, Titan Of American Music, Wins 2016 Nobel Prize In Literature.

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, World's Longest-Reigning Monarch, Has Died.

-- U.S. Carries Out Strikes Against Yemen's Rebels.

-- Wells Fargo, Samsung And Volkswagen: Can A Good Name Be Restored?

And here are more early headlines:

Eastern North Carolina Still Faces Danger From Flooding. (AP)

Category 4 Hurricane Nicole Aims At Bermuda. ()

Kerry, Lavrov To Meet Over Syrian War. (Reuters)

Duke Energy Says Ash Pond Wall Breached In N.C. Following Rain. (Charlotte Observer)

Two Boston Police Shot And Badly Wounded, Suspect Dead. (Boston Herald)

Deadly Violence In Myanmar Between Troops And Minorities. (Deutsche Welle)

U.N. Poised To Name Former Portuguese P.M. As Secretary General. (UN News Centre)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman