Top Stories: Fact Checking The Presidential Debate; Nobel Economics Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Agreed: Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded For Contract Theory.

-- FACT CHECK: Clinton And Trump Debate For The 2nd Time.

And here are more early headlines:

Germany Arrests Suspect Alleged To Be Planning Bombing. (New York Times)

Alleged Deadly Shooter Of Palm Springs Officers Is Arrested. (AP)

2 Missiles Fall Close To U.S Navy Warship Near Yemen. (Guardian)

Samsung Suspends Galaxy Note 7 Cell Phone Production. (Wall Street Journal)

Pope Francis Elevates 17 New Cardinals. (Reuters)

Report: Settlement In Washington State Landslide. (Seattle Times)

Wrong Way Driver In Vermont Kills 5 Teens. (Boston Globe)

Survey Finds Regular Gasoline Prices Increase 4 Cents Per Gallon. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.