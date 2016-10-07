Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Hurricane Updates; Colombia's President Wins Nobel Peace Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 7, 2016 at 9:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Creates 156,000 Jobs In September, Lower Than Predicted.

-- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Awarded The Nobel Peace Prize.

-- Hurricane Edges Along Florida Shoreline; Warnings Of 'Devastating Impacts'.

And here are more early headlines:

British Currency Drops In 'Flash Crash' Before Recovering. (CNBC)

Philippines Starts To Reject U.S. Military Assistance. (Wall Street Journal)

Malaysia ID's Debris From Missing Passenger Jet. (USA Today)

Turkey Detains More Police In Connection With Failed Coup. (Reuters)

Satellite Images Show Activity At North Korean Nuclear Sites. (AFP)

Venezuelan Doctors Warn Of Growing Diptheria Cases. (Reuters)

Colorado Woman Swims 82 Miles In Lake Powell At Ariz., Utah Border. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman