Top Stories: Hurricane Updates; Colombia's President Wins Nobel Peace Prize

-- U.S. Creates 156,000 Jobs In September, Lower Than Predicted.

-- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Awarded The Nobel Peace Prize.

-- Hurricane Edges Along Florida Shoreline; Warnings Of 'Devastating Impacts'.

British Currency Drops In 'Flash Crash' Before Recovering. (CNBC)

Philippines Starts To Reject U.S. Military Assistance. (Wall Street Journal)

Malaysia ID's Debris From Missing Passenger Jet. (USA Today)

Turkey Detains More Police In Connection With Failed Coup. (Reuters)

Satellite Images Show Activity At North Korean Nuclear Sites. (AFP)

Venezuelan Doctors Warn Of Growing Diptheria Cases. (Reuters)

Colorado Woman Swims 82 Miles In Lake Powell At Ariz., Utah Border. (AP)

