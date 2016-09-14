Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Agribusiness Giants To Merge; Chelsea Manning Ends Hunger Strike

By Korva Coleman
Published September 14, 2016 at 9:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chemical Giant Bayer Agrees To Buy Monsanto For $66 Billion.

-- Chelsea Manning Ends Hunger Strike: Army Agrees To Gender-Affirming Surgery.

And here are more early headlines:

In Speech, E.U. President Reflects On Bloc's Future After Brexit. (Reuters)

Syrian Truce Holding, Attention Now On Relief Deliveries. (CNN)

Bernie Sanders Joins Oil Pipeline Protest. (The Hill)

Federal Trial Of Oregon Refuge Occupation Opens. (KOPB)

Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi In Washington To Meet Obama. (VOA)

Tropical Storm Julia Hitting Florida, Georgia. (NHC)

Missouri Lawmakers To Hold Override Votes On Guns, Voter ID. (MissouriNet)

New Librarian Of Congress To Be Sworn In. (Baltimore Sun)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
