Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. Flies Bombers Over South Korea; Senate On Zika Funding

By Korva Coleman
Published September 13, 2016 at 8:29 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force To North Korea.

-- Senate To Vote To Give More Funds Toward Flint's Drinking Water Crisis.

-- Bubble Wrap Pops Mistaken For Gunfire; 3 Pa. Schools Locked Down.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton To Release More Medical Records Soon. (Washington Post)

Syrian Truce Monitors Say No Civilian Deaths In First Few Hours. (BBC)

Trial Opens Today For 7 Accused Oregon Refuge Occupiers. (Oregonian)

Obama Meets Congressional Leaders On Legislative Priorities. (NBC)

California To Offer Overtime Pay To Agricultural Workers. (Los Angeles Times)

Ex-Brazilian House Speaker Is Forced From Office. (BBC)

Pa. Train Foils Runners' Goal To Qualify For Boston Marathon. (LeHigh Valley Live)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman