Top Stories: U.S. Flies Bombers Over South Korea; Senate On Zika Funding
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force To North Korea.
-- Senate To Vote To Give More Funds Toward Flint's Drinking Water Crisis.
-- Bubble Wrap Pops Mistaken For Gunfire; 3 Pa. Schools Locked Down.
And here are more early headlines:
Clinton To Release More Medical Records Soon. (Washington Post)
Syrian Truce Monitors Say No Civilian Deaths In First Few Hours. (BBC)
Trial Opens Today For 7 Accused Oregon Refuge Occupiers. (Oregonian)
Obama Meets Congressional Leaders On Legislative Priorities. (NBC)
California To Offer Overtime Pay To Agricultural Workers. (Los Angeles Times)
Ex-Brazilian House Speaker Is Forced From Office. (BBC)
Pa. Train Foils Runners' Goal To Qualify For Boston Marathon. (LeHigh Valley Live)
