Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama In Laos; Trial For Oregon Wildlife Refuge Defendants

By Korva Coleman
Published September 7, 2016 at 9:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's Latest Stop In Laos Focuses On Younger Demographic.

-- Trial Opens For Occupiers Of Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

And here are more early headlines:

Syria Accused Of Dropping Chlorine Gas On Civilians. (BBC)

Hurricane Newton Makes Second Mexican Landfall.(NHC)

Miami Starts Spraying Pesticides To Stop Mosquitoes With Zika. (CBS)

Mexican Lawmaker Suggests Annulling Treaties With U.S. If Trump Wins. (Washington Post)

U.N. Says 28 Million Children Globally Displaced By Fighting. (UNICEF)

Some Work To Stop On Oil Pipeline On Sioux Reservation. (AP)

U.S. Astronaut, 2 Cosmonauts Return From Space Station. (VOA)

Sony, Apple To Debut New Gaming Platform, Phone. (CNET)

Some Humpback Whales Removed From Endangered List. (Orange County Register)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman