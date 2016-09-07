Top Stories: Obama In Laos; Trial For Oregon Wildlife Refuge Defendants

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's Latest Stop In Laos Focuses On Younger Demographic.

-- Trial Opens For Occupiers Of Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

And here are more early headlines:

Syria Accused Of Dropping Chlorine Gas On Civilians. (BBC)

Hurricane Newton Makes Second Mexican Landfall.(NHC)

Miami Starts Spraying Pesticides To Stop Mosquitoes With Zika. (CBS)

Mexican Lawmaker Suggests Annulling Treaties With U.S. If Trump Wins. (Washington Post)

U.N. Says 28 Million Children Globally Displaced By Fighting. (UNICEF)

Some Work To Stop On Oil Pipeline On Sioux Reservation. (AP)

U.S. Astronaut, 2 Cosmonauts Return From Space Station. (VOA)

Sony, Apple To Debut New Gaming Platform, Phone. (CNET)

Some Humpback Whales Removed From Endangered List. (Orange County Register)

