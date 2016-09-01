Top Stories: Trump's Mexico Visit; Zika Research Funding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mexico's President Takes Heat For Trump's Visit.

-- POLL: Most Americans Want Congress To Make Zika Funding A High Priority.

And here are more early headlines:

Watches Posted For Tropical Storm Hermine.(NHC)

Venezuela, Brazil Pull Ambassadors After Brazilian Impeachment. (AFP)

Italy Names Reconstruction Czar For Quake Rebuilding. (Boston Herald)

Thousands Gather In Caracas To Protest Venezuelan President. (Reuters)

Possible Zika Cluster Identified In Singapore. (Wall Street Journal)

4 U.S. Agriculture Department Offices Reopen After Threat. (Herald-Mail Media)

U.N. Says Sioux Tribe Must Have Voice In Pipeline Project. (AP)

AAA Says Retail Prices For Gas Increase Ahead Of Labor Day. (UPI)

New Australian Note Has Raised Bumps To Aid Visually Impaired. (ABC Online)

