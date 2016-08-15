Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Louisiana Flooding; Second Night Of Milwaukee Unrest

By Korva Coleman
Published August 15, 2016 at 9:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Unprecedented Flooding Batters Louisiana; Rescue Efforts Underway.

-- South African Woman Sentenced To 10 Years For Kidnapping Baby In 1997.

And here are more early headlines:

Second Night Of Unrest Reported In Milwaukee. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Hundreds Evacuated Ahead Of California Wildfire. (Sacramento Bee)

Russian Long Jumper Wins Olympic Appeal To Compete. (New York Times)

Tight French Security During Catholic Pilgrimage To Lourdes. (AP)

Dozens Of Syrians Die In Continued Fighting In Aleppo. (New York Times)

Afghan Officials Say Taliban Takes Key District In Northern Province. (Reuters)

Italy Warns ISIS Fighters From Libya May Cross Mediterranean. (Time)

Fifth Body Found At Collapsed Maryland Apartment. (Washington Post)

Part Of German Autobahn Closed After WW2-Era Bombs Found. (AP)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman