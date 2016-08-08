Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Delta Grounds Flights Worldwide; Akihito Hints At Abdicating

By Korva Coleman
Published August 8, 2016 at 8:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Suicide Bombing At Hospital In Pakistan Kills More Than 60.

-- Delta Flights Grounded Due To Worldwide System Outage.

-- In a Rare Speech, Japan's Emperor Hints At Abdicating.

And here are more early headlines:

American, Australian Reported Kidnapped In Afghanistan. (VOA)

At Least 40 Dead In Eastern Mexico From Tropical Storm Earl. (CNN)

Tropical Storm Javier Threatens Western Mexico. ()

Deadly Storm Kills 21 In Macedonia, Hundreds Evacuated. (Weather.com)

ISIS Claims Machete Attack On 2 Belgian Officers. (The Independent)

Britain Investigates Airbus Over Fraud Allegations. (Deutsche Welle)

NFL Cancels Hall Of Fame Game Over Field Conditions. (NFL.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman