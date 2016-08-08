Top Stories: Delta Grounds Flights Worldwide; Akihito Hints At Abdicating

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Suicide Bombing At Hospital In Pakistan Kills More Than 60.

-- Delta Flights Grounded Due To Worldwide System Outage.

-- In a Rare Speech, Japan's Emperor Hints At Abdicating.

And here are more early headlines:

American, Australian Reported Kidnapped In Afghanistan. (VOA)

At Least 40 Dead In Eastern Mexico From Tropical Storm Earl. (CNN)

Tropical Storm Javier Threatens Western Mexico. ()

Deadly Storm Kills 21 In Macedonia, Hundreds Evacuated. (Weather.com)

ISIS Claims Machete Attack On 2 Belgian Officers. (The Independent)

Britain Investigates Airbus Over Fraud Allegations. (Deutsche Welle)

NFL Cancels Hall Of Fame Game Over Field Conditions. (NFL.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.