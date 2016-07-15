Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On French Terror Attack; Castile's Driving Record

By Korva Coleman
Published July 15, 2016 at 9:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- LISTEN: Eyewitness Accounts Of Bastille Day Attack In Nice, France.

-- 'Diving For Their Lives': Terror Along French Riviera Kills At Least 84.

-- The Driving Life And Death Of Philando Castile.

And here are more early headlines:

Tension In Obama Town Hall Meeting On Race And Police. (USA Today)

Minnesota Man Killed By Police Laid To Rest. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Funeral Today For Louisiana Man Killed By Police. (The Advocate)

Kerry Meets With Putin To Discuss Syrian Civil War. (UPI)

GOP Panel Stops Effort To Free Delegates To Vote For Others Besides Trump. (Wall Street Journal)

Top U.S. Naval Official To Visit China Next Week. (Stars and Stripes)

Curfew Imposed In Kashmir, Following New Violence. (Times Of India)

WATCH: New Zealand Takeout Chef Foils Robber By Ignoring Him. (Guardian)

