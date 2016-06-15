Top Stories: Latest On Orlando Shooting; Clinton And Sanders Meet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Investigators Probe Why More Wasn't Done About Shooter's Red Flags.

-- Clinton, Sanders Discuss Party Unity, Path Forward Against Trump.

-- Alligator Grabs 2-Year-Old Near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.



Obama To Meet Dalai Lama, Over Chinese Objections. (Reuters)

Under Court Order, Kansas To Register Voters For Federal Election. (AP)

$2 Million Bond For Man With Weapons Near L.A. Gay Pride Parade. (KPCC)

Federal Reserve Concludes Two Day Meeting Today. (Guardian)

Kerry, Iran Foreign Minister Discuss Sanctions Relief. (AP)

Southern Baptists Urge Rejection Of Confederate Battle Flag. (Dallas Morning News)

African American Magazines Ebony, Jet Sold. (Chicago Tribune)

Victory Parade Today for Stanley Cup Winning Pittsburgh Penguins. (WPXI)

