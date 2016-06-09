Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Baltimore Officer On Trial; Confederate Flag Stained Glass Removal

By Korva Coleman
Published June 9, 2016 at 9:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trial To Start For Another Police Officer Charged In Freddie Gray Case.

-- National Cathedral Will Remove Confederate Flag Stained Glass Windows.

And here are more early headlines:

Sanders To Meet Obama, Has Vowed To Stay In Presidential Race. (CNN))

Detroit Schools Rescue Plan Goes To Michigan Governor. (Detroit News)

Arizona Fire Grows Near Site Of Deadly 2013 Blaze. (NBC)

Five Michigan Cyclists Killed By Pickup Truck Are Identified. (UPI)

Kasich Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana In Ohio. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Car Bombings In Baghdad Kill At Least 22. (Guardian)

Police Arrest Suspected Organ Traffickers In India. (Telegraph)

Thailand's King Celebrates 70 Years On The Throne. (Independent)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
