Top Stories: Baltimore Officer On Trial; Confederate Flag Stained Glass Removal

-- Trial To Start For Another Police Officer Charged In Freddie Gray Case.

-- National Cathedral Will Remove Confederate Flag Stained Glass Windows.

Sanders To Meet Obama, Has Vowed To Stay In Presidential Race. (CNN))

Detroit Schools Rescue Plan Goes To Michigan Governor. (Detroit News)

Arizona Fire Grows Near Site Of Deadly 2013 Blaze. (NBC)

Five Michigan Cyclists Killed By Pickup Truck Are Identified. (UPI)

Kasich Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana In Ohio. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Car Bombings In Baghdad Kill At Least 22. (Guardian)

Police Arrest Suspected Organ Traffickers In India. (Telegraph)

Thailand's King Celebrates 70 Years On The Throne. (Independent)

