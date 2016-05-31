Top Stories: Migrants Die In The Mediterranean; Utah Land Dispute

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hundreds Of Refugees Die In Recent Mediterranean Shipwrecks.

-- Utah Sheriffs Threaten To Arrest Rangers If They Try To Close Public Lands.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump May Release Information About Charity Event For Veterans. (Washington Post)

At Least 6 Dead In Texas Flooding. (CNN)

Secret Service Stops 4 Protesters Rushing Sanders At CA Rally. (KNTV)

Iraq Pushes Assault On ISIS In Fallujah. (Wall Street Journal)

North Korea Again Fails To Launch Missile. (Reuters)

Panel Recommends A Do-Over In Haiti's Presidential Election. (Miami Herald)

Several Cases Of Measles Reported In Central Arizona. (AZCentral)

Golden State Warriors Defeat Okla. City Thunder, Head For NBA Finals. (USA Today)

