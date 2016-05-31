Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Migrants Die In The Mediterranean; Utah Land Dispute

By Korva Coleman
Published May 31, 2016 at 8:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hundreds Of Refugees Die In Recent Mediterranean Shipwrecks.

-- Utah Sheriffs Threaten To Arrest Rangers If They Try To Close Public Lands.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump May Release Information About Charity Event For Veterans. (Washington Post)

At Least 6 Dead In Texas Flooding. (CNN)

Secret Service Stops 4 Protesters Rushing Sanders At CA Rally. (KNTV)

Iraq Pushes Assault On ISIS In Fallujah. (Wall Street Journal)

North Korea Again Fails To Launch Missile. (Reuters)

Panel Recommends A Do-Over In Haiti's Presidential Election. (Miami Herald)

Several Cases Of Measles Reported In Central Arizona. (AZCentral)

Golden State Warriors Defeat Okla. City Thunder, Head For NBA Finals. (USA Today)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
