NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Evangelicals On Trump; Vets Wait For Health Care

By Korva Coleman
Published May 16, 2016 at 9:41 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Many Evangelicals Are In 'An Awkward Place' With Trump Atop GOP.

-- Despite $10B 'Fix', Veterans Are Waiting Even Longer To See Doctors.

And here are more early headlines:

13 Law Enforcement Officers To Receive Medal Of Valor From Obama. (USA Today)

Presidential Primaries In Kentucky, Oregon Tomorrow. (VOA)

Summit Underway On ISIS's Growing Role In Libya. (Deutsche Welle)

Colombia, Rebels Agree On Freeing Child Soldiers. (New York Times)

Thousands Of Afghans March To Protest Power Line Route. (Reuters)

Mexico City Lifts 4th Smog Alert This Year; Cars Return To Roads. (AP)

It's The 50th Anniversary Of China's Cultural Revolution. (BBC)

Petition Asks British Lawmakers To Stop Business Requirement For High Heels At Work. (Christian Science Monitor)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
