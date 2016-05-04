Indiana Primaries: 5 Headlines That Tell Where Republicans And Democrats Stand

Republican Ted Cruz has ended his presidential candidacy, after Donald Trump won Indiana to all but clinch victory. Bernie Sanders also won, with 52 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 47 percent — but he only saw a net gain of less than a dozen delegates.

Here are five stories that tell us where we are right now:

Ted Cruz suspends presidential campaign, clears way for Donald Trump — Houston Chronicle

"In a potentially decisive and at times bizarre Midwestern showdown that Cruz had called 'favorable' ground, Trump won a delegate haul that eased his path toward the Republican presidential nomination, raising questions about the future of the Texas senator's campaign.

"Cruz answered those questions in concession speech in Indianapolis invoking America's greatness and the need for Republican unity.

" 'We are suspending our campaign,' Cruz told stunned supporters. 'But hear me now, I am not suspending our fight for liberty.' "

Sanders upsets Clinton in Indiana — The Hill

"Clinton led state polls by about 7 percentage points before the Tuesday primary. This is not the first time Sanders defied polling to pull off a stunning upset. In Michigan, he trailed by 21 points in polls before winning the state primary.

"The surprise win gives Sanders and his supporters a much-needed boost at a time when hope seemed to be fading among even his most hardcore followers."

Tonight's Win Is Not Likely To Help Sanders —538

"Right now, Sanders looks like he'll earn about five to 10 more delegates than Clinton in Indiana. That means Clinton will have an elected delegate lead by the end of the evening of around 280 to 285 delegates. In order to catch Clinton in the elected delegate count, Sanders would need to win over 65 percent of the remaining elected delegates. That's actually higher than it was before Indiana voted."

10 reasons why Trump could win the White House —Indy Star

"For many Trump supporters this is nothing short of a cause, just as President Obama's 2008 campaign was in the minds of many of his backers. What does that mean? A level of energy, support and volunteerism that can propel a campaign. Now, it should be noted that Trump might inspire an even greater cause on the other side. But any candidate who can draw a crowd of 12,000 in Evansville and about the same number in South Bend shouldn't be underestimated."

John Kasich is not going anywhere — CNN

"One Kasich adviser referenced a story The governor has told at various points during his lagging campaign. At one point during a governor's race, former California governor, Hollywood star and Kasich supporter Arnold Schwarzenegger advised Kaisch to 'love the beatings.' That, the adviser said, just how Kasich approaches the race. It's something that has become even more important given the man who is now his lone opponent: Trump."

