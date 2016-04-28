Top Stories: Doctors Without Borders Hospital Hit; Sanders Campaign Layoffs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hospital Destroyed In Deadly Aleppo Airstrike, Doctors Without Borders Says.

-- After String Of Losses, Sanders Campaign To Lay Off 'Hundreds' Of Staffers.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Envoy for Syria Urges Intervention To Save Ceasefire. (New York Times)

New North Korea Missile Test Appears To Fail. (Reuters)

Damage Reported After Hail, Tornadoes Strike Several States. (Weather.com)

Detroit School Principal To Plead Guilty In Kickback Case. (Detroit Free Press)

House Panel OK's Measure To Require Women To Register For Draft. (The Hill)

Education Department Debuts New Site To Help College Borrowers. (AP)

Federal Reserve Says Economy Slowing, Leaves Interest Rates Alone. (CNBC)

UC Davis Chancellor On Leave Amid Corruption Allegations. (Sacremento Bee)

Ex-Cruise Ship Captain Appealing Conviction In Deadly Italy Sinking. (BBC)

SpaceX Aims To Launch Unmanned Mission To Mars In 2 Years. (Space.com)

Hawaiian Church To Build Fiberglass "Igloos" For Homeless. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.