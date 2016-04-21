Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: High Suicide Rate In Greenland; Death Of Female Pro Wrestler

By Korva Coleman
Published April 21, 2016 at 9:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- The Arctic Suicides: It's Not The Dark That Kills You.

-- Chyna, Legendary Pro Wrestler And Entertainer, Has Died At Age 45.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Discusses Sensitive Topics With Arab Allies In Saudi Arabia. (USA Today)

Ecuador To Increase Taxes To Pay for Earthquake Damage. (New York Times)

Even More Rain Will Fall On Soaked Eastern Texas. ()

Insurers Say Texas Hailstorm Damage Is State's Most Expensive. (Houston Chronicle)

Officials Search Mitsubishi Offices After Faked Fuel Data Disclosed. (BBC)

A Year After Nepal's Quake, No Formal Rebuilding Program Underway. (ABC)

Half Mile Long Drug Tunnel Discovered Between Calif. And Mexico. (CNN)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth Turns 90. (Telegraph)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman