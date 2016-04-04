Top Stories: Migrants Back In Turkey; Hidden Accounts Of Putin Associates

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EU Deports First Group Of Migrants Back To Turkey.



-- Leaked Documents Reveal Offshore Accounts Of Putin Associates.

And here are more early headlines:

Brussels Airport Partially Reopens As 3 Flights Depart. (MarketWatch)

Flooding In Pakistan Kills More Than 50. (BBC)

New Fighting Between Azerbaijan And Armenian Separatists Reported. (Reuters)

Fighting Reported In Republic Of Congo, Brazzaville. (Guardian)

Spring Storm To Leave Snowfall In The Northeast. (

NTSB Says Too Early To Determine Why Amtrak Train Derailed. (Philly.com)

Calif. Gov. To Sign $15 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law.(KCBS-TV)

Native American Historian Joe Medicine Crow Dies At 102. (Billings Gazette)

