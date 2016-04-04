Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Migrants Back In Turkey; Hidden Accounts Of Putin Associates

By Korva Coleman
Published April 4, 2016 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- EU Deports First Group Of Migrants Back To Turkey.

-- Leaked Documents Reveal Offshore Accounts Of Putin Associates.

And here are more early headlines:

Brussels Airport Partially Reopens As 3 Flights Depart. (MarketWatch)

Flooding In Pakistan Kills More Than 50. (BBC)

New Fighting Between Azerbaijan And Armenian Separatists Reported. (Reuters)

Fighting Reported In Republic Of Congo, Brazzaville. (Guardian)

Spring Storm To Leave Snowfall In The Northeast. (

NTSB Says Too Early To Determine Why Amtrak Train Derailed. (Philly.com)

Calif. Gov. To Sign $15 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law.(KCBS-TV)

Native American Historian Joe Medicine Crow Dies At 102. (Billings Gazette)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman